Tom Lewis battles to make the cut at latest PGA Tour event in San Diego

Published: 2:13 PM February 1, 2021

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis made the cut on the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines, San Diego. - Credit: NIALL CARSON/PA

Tom Lewis finished a creditable 42nd at the Farmers Insurance Open after battling to make the cut.

The Welwyn Garden City golfer had shot a four-under-par 68 in round one in San Diego but six bogeys in the opening 10 holes of round two had threatened to send him home early.

Three successive birdies over the last six holes saved his weekend and he closed with rounds of 71 and 73 at the par-72 Torrey Pines course.

It was the first time Lewis has made the cut at a PGA Tour event since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, formerly the Las Vegas Invitational, and he will now head to the Phoenix Open on Thursday with some much-needed confidence.

The 30-year-old was the highest placed Englishman in the field with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who also finished with a 73 in round four, five shots ahead of him in a tie for 16th.

Patrick Reed took the overall win by five shots after finishing on 14 under par.