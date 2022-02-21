Promotion is in our hands says Welwyn Garden City's Craig Arnott

Welwyn Garden City can still challenge for the title in the Southern League Division One Central according to Craig Arnott - with the hometown boy delighted to be back at Herns Lane.

The Citizens sit fourth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Bedford Town, but they not only have a game in hand, they are heading into the final quarter of the season full of confidence after 12 games unbeaten.

And with games against the three teams above them, including the Eagles, and the two directly below them, Arnott knows their destiny is firmly in their own hands.

He said: "We just need to be ready all times and stay focused.

"We’ve got the quality in the squad now. We’ve got experienced heads and the young ones pushing through.

"We’re a great team and Nicky [Ironton] is a great guy and such a good man manager.

"If we listen to him and take everything he says on board, we’ll be absolute fine.

"Every game is a cup final now and it needs one big collective push and we’ll see what happens.

"I still think we can get automatic promotion and go straight up."

The midfielder is back at Herns Lane after spending time away from the game but admits the lure of the club itself is what drew him back.

"I’m very happy to be back," he said. "It was a year ago when I spoke to Nick. I was a bit overweight but I promised myself I’d get fit and come back.

"The boys are flying and I just wanted to come back and help out towards the end of the season.

"I also wanted to prove to myself that I have still got it and prove to everyone else too.

"I've always said this and I’m serious when I do. I played a good level at Colchester but my best times playing football was when I was playing here.

"It means a lot to me. I’m proud of myself to be able to come back and play for Welwyn.

"I’ve always loved the club and even when I wasn’t playing, I was coming down when I could to watch.

"I really love this club and if I can keep myself fit, I’ll be here for the next few years."

So far his return has been limited to one substitute appearance, with games against Berkhamsted and Biggleswade, the latter on Saturday, both being called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Arnott is biding his time though.

He said: "It is what it is but the games will come thick and fast which will be good.

"Hopefully Nick does some rotation with the squad and I’ll get some minutes here and there.

"One last push and then hopefully I can come back next season."