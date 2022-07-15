Welwyn Garden City boss gets paired with old friends on day one of the 2022-2023 Southern League season

Welwyn Garden City have been told their fixtures for the 2022-2023 Southern League season. - Credit: HYWEL RHYS-WILLIAMS

New Welwyn Garden City manager Max Mitchell will greet old friends on day one of the 2022-2023 Southern League Division One Central season following the release of the fixtures.

Promoted Walthamstow, one of the City gaffer's old clubs, will visit Herns Lane on August 13 as the new campaign kicks off.

Kempston Rovers is the first road trip and the second is a bank holiday day out to the Cotswolds when they go to Cirencester Town.

October is going to hard on the legs with seven fixtures scheduled, the pick of them the big derby with Hertford Town on October 15.

That is at Hertingfordbury Park while the return leg is on March 18.

Hadley will be Welwyn's holiday opponents, the first game between the two coming at Herns Lane on Boxing Day with the trip to Brickfield Lane on Easter Monday.

The final game at home is against Kidlington on April 15 while the final game of the season takes the Citizens to Biggleswade Town, now home of Lee Close and Jon Clements.

Welwyn Garden City FC fixtures 2022-2023 - Southern League Division One Central

Aug 13 - Walthamstow (h)

Aug 16 - Kempston Rovers (a)

Aug 20 - Hertford Town or Colney Heath - FA Cup preliminary round (h)

Aug 27 - Cirencester Town (a)

Aug 29 - Ware (h)

Sep 3 - FA Cup first round qualifying

Sep 10 - New Salamis - FA Trophy first round qualifying (h)

Sep 13 - Biggleswade (h)

Sep 17 - Waltham Abbey (a)

Sep 24 - FA Trophy second round qualifying

Oct 1 - Highworth Town (h)

Oct 8 - Barton Rovers (a)

Oct 11 - Aylesbury United (h)

Oct 15 - Hertford Town (a)

Oct 22 - Thame United (h)

Oct 25 - Harlow Town (a)

Oct 29 - Kidlington (a)

Nov 5 - Biggleswade Town (h)

Nov 19 - AFC Dunstable (a)

Nov 26 - FC Romania (h)

Dec 3 - Walthamstow (a)

Dec 10 - Didcot Town (h)

Dec 17 - Berkhamsted (a)

Dec 26 - Hadley (h)

Jan 2 - Ware (a)

Jan 7 - Cirencester Town (h)

Jan 14 - FC Romania (a)

Jan 21 - Waltham Abbey (h)

Jan 28 - Biggleswade (a)

Feb 4 - Barton Rovers (h)

Feb 11 - Highworth Town (a)

Feb 18 - Didcot Town (a)

Feb 25 - Berkhamsted (h)

Mar 4 - Aylesbury United (a)

Mar 18 - Hertford Town (h)

Mar 25 - Thame United (a)

Apr 1 - Harlow Town (h)

Apr 8 - AFC Dunstable (h)

Apr 10 - Hadley (a)

Apr 15 - Kidlington (h)

Apr 22 - Biggleswade Town (a)