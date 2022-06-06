Two more new signings for Welwyn Garden City as Taylor and Sayer commit

Welwyn Garden City have made two more signings as they look to mount another Southern League Division One Central promotion bid.

One is a familiar face to those at Herns Lane, Callum Taylor the latest to remain at the club as part of new manager Max Mitchell's squad for the upcoming season.

The second though is a young striker who was one of the top marksmen in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division last time out.

Archie Sayer scored 20 goals for Arlesey Town, two of them from the penalty spot, with 14 in the league and another six in the FA Vase and FA Cup.

The 19-year-old was also part of the Stevenage youth set-up before moving to New Lamb Meadow.

He joins Cheyce Grant as the other new face so far, the winger coming in from Berkhamsted, while of those who were part of Nick Ironton's team last year, Charlie Crowley, Ryan Doherty, Lewis Franklin and Cyrus Babaie are the ones to have committed so far.