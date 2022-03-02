Matt Ball comes home to Welwyn Garden City after signing from Hendon

Matt Ball's footballing career has come full circle as the former Welwyn Pegasus junior has signed for hometown club Welwyn Garden City.

The 28-year-old will join up with the promotion-chasing Citizens after making the switch from Hendon.

Prior to that he played for Biggleswade Town, St Albans City and Stevenage among others.

He has been training with the club after recovering from a knee injury and will add further experience to Nick Ironton's squad, following the capture of another hometown player, Craig Arnott.

WGC currently sit fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table, five points inside the play-off places and with 10 games to go in the season.

They are next in action at home to Aylesbury United on Saturday with a 3pm kick-off at Herns Lane.