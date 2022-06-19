News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Summer Regatta at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club brings out a big field

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:08 PM June 19, 2022
The start of race two at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta.

The start of race two at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Summer Regatta. - Credit: CHARLES ADAMS

One of the major events in the Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club calendar brought the usual big field and thrilling racing.

The Summer Regatta was held with mainly white clouds against a blue sky but for the sailors, this meant blustery conditions with long light periods.

The fleet on the way to the first mark in WGC Sailing Club's Summer Regatta.

The fleet on the way to the first mark in WGC Sailing Club's Summer Regatta. - Credit: CHARLES ADAMS

This was challenging for the experienced helms, more so for the record number of juniors who took part.

Winner Alan Campbell collects his trophy from the commodore of WGC Sailing Club, Charles Adams.

Winner Alan Campbell collects his trophy from the commodore of WGC Sailing Club, Charles Adams. - Credit: CHARLES ADAMS

The winner of the regatta outright was Alan Campbell who also carried off the Rank Xerox Challenge Trophy for first place in the fast fleet.

Charles Adams was runner-up in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's summer regatta.

Charles Adams was runner-up in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's summer regatta. - Credit: CHARLES ADAMS

The commodore of the club, Charles Adams, came second also with a first and second overall and picked up the Sea Skua Trophy as winner of the slow fleet.

Angelo Hansen was the winner of the junior trophy.

Angelo Hansen was the winner of the junior trophy. - Credit: CHARLES ADAMS

Angelo Hansen won the Junior Regatta Trophy, coming third overall and tied with Roger Morse.

Tied for fifth place was Francis Hansen who won the junior runner-up prize. Third junior was Robin Hailey with his brother Toby fourth.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

