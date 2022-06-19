Summer Regatta at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club brings out a big field
- Credit: CHARLES ADAMS
One of the major events in the Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club calendar brought the usual big field and thrilling racing.
The Summer Regatta was held with mainly white clouds against a blue sky but for the sailors, this meant blustery conditions with long light periods.
This was challenging for the experienced helms, more so for the record number of juniors who took part.
The winner of the regatta outright was Alan Campbell who also carried off the Rank Xerox Challenge Trophy for first place in the fast fleet.
The commodore of the club, Charles Adams, came second also with a first and second overall and picked up the Sea Skua Trophy as winner of the slow fleet.
Angelo Hansen won the Junior Regatta Trophy, coming third overall and tied with Roger Morse.
Tied for fifth place was Francis Hansen who won the junior runner-up prize. Third junior was Robin Hailey with his brother Toby fourth.