Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Walter picks up the victory as better winds return to Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club



Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:38 AM November 19, 2021
A crowded start for race two at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

A crowded start for race two at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Annette Walter was back to winning ways as the strong gusts of the previous week faded back to somewhat of normality.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Commodore Cup was fought over under blustery conditions but Walter had no such trouble in the more benign winds, picking up the overall win ahead of Roger Morse and Charles Adams  the club's commodore.

Patrick Rohart was back at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club after a summer in France.

Patrick Rohart was back at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club after a summer in France. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Patrick Rohart, back from his summer in France, was a little rusty in race one but improved to a third place in the second race.

In the slow fleet, Al Jose challenged strongly in the first race but had to settle for third as Walter dominated while Morse was the clear winner in the fast competition.

Tony Hale secures second place in the fast fleet.

Tony Hale secures second place in the fast fleet. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Tied for second place were Tony Hale and Rohart with a second and third place each.

Francis leads Angelo in the battle of the Hansens.

Francis leads Angelo in the battle of the Hansens. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The racing in the Quba fleet was a Hansen family affair with a tie between Francis, who took the honours in race one, and Angelo who prevailed in race two.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

