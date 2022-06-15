News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Sailors overcome lack of wind to put on a show at Welwyn Garden City

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:30 AM June 15, 2022
The pursuit race ended with Alan Campbell picking up the win.

Blue skies and pleasant temperatures greeted the fleet of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club in their latest round of races - although there was a worrying lack of wind at times.

It didn't prevent the latest round of pursuit races to be any less exciting, however.

Annette Walter's unusual downwind sailing technique leading to a win in race one at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Annette Walter quickly overtook the early starters and stayed clear in front to take the win in round one despite the fast charging Alan Campbell, who had begun last of all, coming close to passing her.

He did manage to both catch and pass her though in race two leaving joint winners for the day.

Roger Morse finds an unexpected puff of wind at WGC Sailing Club.

Behind them David Lambert was consistent with two third places, but there was more of a battle for fourth spot with Roger Morse and Mike Caddy both claiming a fourth place and a fifth, Morse getting his higher position in race one.

Mike Caddy in action at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

In the RS Quba fleet, Robert Evershed beat Freddie Potter who had gear problems at the beginning of the second race.

