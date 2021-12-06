Head-to-head battle as Welwyn Garden City sailors brave treacherous weather

Charlie Adams (left) and Roger Morse battle it out. - Credit: Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club braved testing winds as two members went head-to-head in races at Stanborough Lake.

With many deciding against sailing due to the conditions, while others attended powerboat races, Roger Morse and Charles Adams battled it out at the front.

Virtually side-by-side for both races, Adams won the first race and Morse the second.

Battling further back were Angelo Hansen, who continued to race despite multiple capsizes into the cold water and tied for third place overall.

Millie Martin and Ewelina Hoffman also coming third found the challenge of the strong winds valuable experience for their forthcoming sailing instructor assessments.

Those who braved the weather also celebrated Francis Hansen’s birthday, with chocolate cake aplenty for club members.