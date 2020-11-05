Advanced search

Differing fortunes for Welwyn Garden City sailors in last races before restrictions

PUBLISHED: 06:20 08 November 2020

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Alan Campbell and Roger Morse. Picture: VAL NEWTON

A final round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club prior to the latest restrictions was greeted by calmer weather than forecast – but it still led to differing fortunes at Stanborough Lake.

The main problem was the variability of the wind speed across the lake, perfectly illustrated by the battle for fourth between David Lambert, a winner in recent weeks, and Alex Shelley.

They spent long periods in light or no wind as well as gusts that had them recovering from capsizes.

Lambert won this battle in both races although Shelley nearly beat him in race two.

The overall result in race one saw Alan Campbell take first, Roger Morse second and Charles Adams third after a pursuit race where there were no position changes after the first lap.

With the gusts increasing, the second race was much closer with Morse eventually breaking clear and winning in style, no mean feat as he helmed his double-handed dinghy alone.

Campbell had to settle for second with Adams again third.

