Gusty wind catches out some at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:02 AM April 29, 2022
Dave Lambert pips Roger Morse in the fast fleet race but Morse wins overall.

A strong breeze blowing straight down Stanborough Lake brought its own challenges for the mariners at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club, although they did have the joy of blue skies overhead.

The sun shone over the new handicap series with the small fleet left reduced for race two as the strength of the gusts increased.

The course that was set included a narrow gate that coincided with the gustiest part of the lake and caused several boats to stop in their tracks manoeuvring around it.

Sheila Stowe catches Charles Adams at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

In the fast fleet Roger Morse and Dave Lambert had a first and second place each over the two races and there was a similar stories for those who finished in the small fleet, Sheila Stowe and Charles Adams sharing the spoils.

Morse though won overall.

More than a dozen sailors from WGC have been trained as safety boat drivers.

The club's work over the winter saw 16 members gain powerboat qualifications as they were trained under the auspices of Better.

They are now taking their place as drivers of the safety boat that is always on hand during our racing and leisure events.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

