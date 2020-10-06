Advanced search

Racing returns to Stanborough as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club get back on the water

PUBLISHED: 16:06 07 October 2020

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club finally returned to racing at Stanborough Park after a lengthy COVID-19 delay.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club finally returned to racing at Stanborough Park after a lengthy COVID-19 delay.

Archant

Racing finally returned to the waters of Stanborough Park as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club were given the go-ahead to resume.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club finally returned to racing at Stanborough Park after a lengthy COVID-19 delay.Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club finally returned to racing at Stanborough Park after a lengthy COVID-19 delay.

There are a number of restrictions applied to the events, a 16-knot maximum speed for example, and they now race on Sundays but after battling through the high water level to get the boats ready, they were delighted with the return.

Covid protocols require pursuit racing for the foreseeable future to reduce crowding when launching.

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club finally returned to racing at Stanborough Park after a lengthy COVID-19 delay.Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club finally returned to racing at Stanborough Park after a lengthy COVID-19 delay.

Alan Campbell won race one, with David Lambert second, and the positions were reversed in race two. Behind them Sheila Stowe and Al Jose in their small Comets enjoyed a good duel, with the latter gaining more experience in his first season, although Roger Morse and Alex Shelley both had issues.

In the other races Annette Walter sailed serenely to victory in both ahead of Mike Caddy in second, while Shaun Smale and Shelley took the third places.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man with crowbar entered victim’s car, threatened him and stole his watch in Welwyn Garden City

The robbery took place in Campus West car park. Picture: Matt Powell

Racing returns to Stanborough as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club get back on the water

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club finally returned to racing at Stanborough Park after a lengthy COVID-19 delay.

Students so far unlikely to be quarantined at University of Hertfordshire campus

Dr Mairi Watson became pro-vice chancellor, education and student experience, in May 2020 after being dean of the faculty of business and law at the University of Northampton. Picture: UoH

Over £750 raised in memory of father-in-law for Asthma UK through Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City marathon

Ash Patel ran for Asthma UK. Picture: Supplied.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Washout for many but BWSC take advantage with victory over Road second string

Four AFC London Road Res players attempt to stop a BWSC player shooting for goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL