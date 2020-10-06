Racing returns to Stanborough as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club get back on the water

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club finally returned to racing at Stanborough Park after a lengthy COVID-19 delay. Archant

Racing finally returned to the waters of Stanborough Park as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club were given the go-ahead to resume.

There are a number of restrictions applied to the events, a 16-knot maximum speed for example, and they now race on Sundays but after battling through the high water level to get the boats ready, they were delighted with the return.

Covid protocols require pursuit racing for the foreseeable future to reduce crowding when launching.

Alan Campbell won race one, with David Lambert second, and the positions were reversed in race two. Behind them Sheila Stowe and Al Jose in their small Comets enjoyed a good duel, with the latter gaining more experience in his first season, although Roger Morse and Alex Shelley both had issues.

In the other races Annette Walter sailed serenely to victory in both ahead of Mike Caddy in second, while Shaun Smale and Shelley took the third places.