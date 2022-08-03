Reduced field but racing of highest quality at WGC Sailing Club

Holidays and an outbreak of COVID-19 took its toll on the fleet at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club - leaving a very select group to contest this month’s pursuit races.

Annette Walter harnesses a gust to recover lost ground. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

For those who were fit to race, they found a glorious summer’s day at Stanborough Lakes but a frustrating first race with numerous holes in the wind.

Some did thrive with Alan Campbell taking the win ahead of Annette Walter, Dave Lambert, Mike Caddy and Pranay Chawla.

Pranay Chawla powers round the mark. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The wind freshened for race two and it produced a cracker of a contest.

Positions changed as gusts swept boats past rivals on the wrong side of the lake or led to capsizes.

Mike Caddy holds off Dave Lambert at WGC Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Mike Caddy did well to hold on to rivals in their more powerful boats before succumbing, however, despite the very different conditions, the results were identical to those in the first race.