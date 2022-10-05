Entertainment in spades as Punchbowl Trophy relay race brings usual high quality and fun

Annette Walter & Michael Ettershank and Annette Walter were the winners of the Punchbowl Trophy. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

One of the more fun and photogenic of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's annual events took place with the usual high-jinks and entertainment.

The Punchbowl Trophy race requires the helms to swap with their partner at the end of every lap meaning over the course of the three-hour event, a wide variety of changeover techniques were demonstrated bringing delight to the watching crowd.

Winners Annette Walter and Michael Ettershank have a less than smooth changeover. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The sailors did have the luxury of near perfect conditions for the event after a thrilling race, Annette Walter and Michael Ettershank were able to retain the trophy.

Shaun Smale and Dave Lambert at a changeover. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Dave Lambert and Shaun Smale were in contention to the end with Roger Morse back in third.

Nick Evans and Francis Hansen at a changeover. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The juniors provided the most exciting racing with Francis Hansen and Nick Evans regularly swapping places with team Freddie Potter.

Freddie Potter gets under way again after a changeover. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Both crews were in Qubas and remained just a few boat lengths apart over the final lap.

But after yet more changes of position, Hanson held off a final challenge from Potter to clinch the junior trophy.