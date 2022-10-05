Entertainment in spades as Punchbowl Trophy relay race brings usual high quality and fun
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
One of the more fun and photogenic of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's annual events took place with the usual high-jinks and entertainment.
The Punchbowl Trophy race requires the helms to swap with their partner at the end of every lap meaning over the course of the three-hour event, a wide variety of changeover techniques were demonstrated bringing delight to the watching crowd.
The sailors did have the luxury of near perfect conditions for the event after a thrilling race, Annette Walter and Michael Ettershank were able to retain the trophy.
Dave Lambert and Shaun Smale were in contention to the end with Roger Morse back in third.
The juniors provided the most exciting racing with Francis Hansen and Nick Evans regularly swapping places with team Freddie Potter.
Both crews were in Qubas and remained just a few boat lengths apart over the final lap.
But after yet more changes of position, Hanson held off a final challenge from Potter to clinch the junior trophy.