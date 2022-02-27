News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Storms leave fleet of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club firmly on dry land

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:34 AM February 27, 2022
Freddie Potter gets away to a strong start in the pursuit race.

Freddie Potter gets away to a strong start in the pursuit race. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The wild and windy weather have severely hampered the sailors of Welwyn Garden City with their regular racing forced to remain grounded.

Storms Eunice and Franklin meant the conditions were just too dangerous to get out on Stanborough Lake and brought a rare cancelation for WGC Sailing Club.

The gusty winds have restricted the turnout too with the last outing for any of the fleet coming in the middle of the month.

Freddie Potter gets away to a strong start in the pursuit race.

Freddie Potter gets away to a strong start in the pursuit race. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Freddie Potter was the youngest helm that braved the strong winds and although he struggled in race one with a series of capsizes, he was back to get a fifth place in race two.

Angelo Hansen of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club gets up to speed.

Angelo Hansen of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club gets up to speed. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Teenager Angelo Hansen had a few capsizes to contend with too but kept going to post two fourth places.

Annette Walter of Welwyn Garden City Sailing club harnesses a gust.

Annette Walter of Welwyn Garden City Sailing club harnesses a gust. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

In contrast, Alan Campbell harnessed the wind to great advantage especially in the gusts to catch and move ahead of Annette Walter to win both pursuit races.

The Welwyn Garden City sailors get ready for race two.

The Welwyn Garden City sailors get ready for race two. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Behind them was David Lambert who had to settle for two thirds.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Remnants of a chopped up oak tree that smashed a house in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, during Storm Eunice

Herts Live News | Video

Welwyn Garden City house smashed by uprooted tree during Storm Eunice

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
There are delays on the M1 near Harpenden. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Potters Bar High Street has been closed again due to the ongoing Storm Franklin.

Herts Live News | Video

Potters Bar High Street closed after scaffolding falls in Storm Franklin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Scaffolding blowing in the Storm Eunice winds on Potters Bar High Street.

Storm Eunice | Video

Police close Potters Bar High Street as scaffolding blows in Storm Eunice

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon