Storms leave fleet of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club firmly on dry land

Freddie Potter gets away to a strong start in the pursuit race. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The wild and windy weather have severely hampered the sailors of Welwyn Garden City with their regular racing forced to remain grounded.

Storms Eunice and Franklin meant the conditions were just too dangerous to get out on Stanborough Lake and brought a rare cancelation for WGC Sailing Club.

The gusty winds have restricted the turnout too with the last outing for any of the fleet coming in the middle of the month.

Freddie Potter was the youngest helm that braved the strong winds and although he struggled in race one with a series of capsizes, he was back to get a fifth place in race two.

Angelo Hansen of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club gets up to speed. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Teenager Angelo Hansen had a few capsizes to contend with too but kept going to post two fourth places.

Annette Walter of Welwyn Garden City Sailing club harnesses a gust. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

In contrast, Alan Campbell harnessed the wind to great advantage especially in the gusts to catch and move ahead of Annette Walter to win both pursuit races.

The Welwyn Garden City sailors get ready for race two. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Behind them was David Lambert who had to settle for two thirds.