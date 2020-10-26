Lambert edges Caddy in latest races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club
PUBLISHED: 13:28 29 October 2020
The forecast of strong winds, big gusts and heavy showers reduced the fleet for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club’s latest round of races but those they did venture out were rewarded with near perfect conditions.
In race one, David Lambert and Mike Caddy quickly passed the slower boats to battle it out for the top spots.
The second race followed a similar pattern but the result was the same in both cases, Lambert taking the wins.
Behind them there was an even closer tussle between Alex Shelley and Charles Adams.
Shelley was third as Adams was caught by one of the sudden gusts and capsized.
This scenario was reversed in race two with Shelley the one who was laid flat and although he was quickly upright again and back in the boat, he just failed to catch up before the end.
Before the second race there was a minute’s silence for Brian Cardinal, a former commodore of the club who died after a short illness.
