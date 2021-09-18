News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Walter the wind wizard as she conjures up flawless performances

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:45 AM September 18, 2021   
Annette Walter of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club shows how it should be done.

Annette Walter of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club shows how it should be done. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Annette Walter showed the rest of the Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club fleet how to sail in very light wind conditions.

Stanborough Lake was picturesque and serene but no place for a boat race, but nobody told Walter that as she won both of the latest races.

Alex Shelley tries to keep in touch with the final winner Annette Walter at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Alex Shelley tries to keep in touch with the final winner Annette Walter at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

In race one it was Alex Shelley who challenged to get second place ahead of David Lambert in third while in race two, the ever-so slightly stronger wind conditions gave Lambert in the bigger boat a better chance.

However, he still couldn’t get far enough ahead of Walter to beat her on corrected time.

Charles Adams of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club tucked up as far forward as possible.

Charles Adams of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club tucked up as far forward as possible. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Similarly Charles Adams improved on his earlier performance but his healthy lead over Shelley was reduced to just one second in the final stages.

The RS Quba fleet that includes several of the club juniors struggled in the demanding conditions.

On this occasion Nick Evans finished ahead of Pranay Chawla.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

