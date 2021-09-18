Walter the wind wizard as she conjures up flawless performances

Published: 8:45 AM September 18, 2021

Annette Walter showed the rest of the Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club fleet how to sail in very light wind conditions.

Stanborough Lake was picturesque and serene but no place for a boat race, but nobody told Walter that as she won both of the latest races.

In race one it was Alex Shelley who challenged to get second place ahead of David Lambert in third while in race two, the ever-so slightly stronger wind conditions gave Lambert in the bigger boat a better chance.

However, he still couldn’t get far enough ahead of Walter to beat her on corrected time.

Similarly Charles Adams improved on his earlier performance but his healthy lead over Shelley was reduced to just one second in the final stages.

The RS Quba fleet that includes several of the club juniors struggled in the demanding conditions.

On this occasion Nick Evans finished ahead of Pranay Chawla.