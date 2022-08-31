Disappearing gusts leave Welwyn Garden City sailors in a hole

Dave Lambert leads the field to the first mark. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's fleet were given a relatively simple course to follow - but as usual there were pitfalls to be wary of.

Pranay Chawla finds some wind to round the mark. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The course set for both races was a figure of eight but the more experienced helms deviated significantly from this shape to avoid holes in the wind and look for advantageous and gusty patches.

Frustratingly this didn’t always work out as the puffs often disappeared as quickly as they appeared but, nevertheless, the usual suspects took the top places.

Junior Angelo Hansen was the star performer of the day. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Annette Walter’s two wins put her on top with Dave Lambert the runner-up with two second places.

The most notable result was junior Angelo Hansen in third place ahead of more experienced helms Charles Adams, Roger Morse and Mike Caddy.

There was some close racing in the Hansen family between Angelo and Francis. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

In the personal handicap racing the much improved Hansen was way out front and can expect his handicap to be reduced substantially.

Robert Evershed was second and Francis Hansen third.