Blustery wind splits the field at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Dave Lambert took the overall burgee win at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

A blustery crosswind caused havoc for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club in their latest round of races.

The conditions attracted a select group of helms but they were scattered as the wind took hold.

Charles Adams, commodore of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club, was second overall. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

First off the start line was junior Freddie Potter and he was first to the top of the lake with David Lambert and Charles Adams leaving the rest way behind.

The latter two contested the victory. Adams just getting his bow in front of Lambert with Sheila Stowe in third.

It became even more blustery so unsurprisingly the fleet was further reduced for the second race.

Lambert took the victory in this one to win this month's burgee with Adams runner-up overall thanks to his third place.

Roger Morse was third overall with a fourth and a second.

Robert Evershed won the the personal handicap race at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Junior Robert Evershed did well to keep going in the conditions and was rewarded with a fourth place in race two and victory in the personal handicap races.

