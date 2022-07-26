Hansen brothers steal the show at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club with fighting displays

Brotherly rivalry is alive and well at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club - and it is producing some exciting racing.

Angelo Hansen and brother Francis spent much of a very warm day at Stanborough Lakes battling with each other in the latest round of races.

The Hansen brothers fighting it out at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

But it was 12-year-old Francis, out in the family’s newly acquired comet dinghy, who proved to be the star performer on this day as he came first in the personal handicap race, claiming the wee auld mug in the process, thanks to two first places.

His efforts was also good enough to claim third place in the main fleet in race number two.

Overall winner Annette Walter leads Charles Adams who ended in third. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Annette Walter claimed victories in both of the outings to take the overall prize in the burgee race while David Lambert placed second in them both.

Dave Lambert on his way to winning the first race. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Charles Adams was third overall, finishing third and fourth.

Oscar Hayward and Ned Langton continued their return from the rugby season to finish fourth and fifth in the personal handicap.