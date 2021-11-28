News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Alan Campbell masters the biting cold and challenging wind at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club



Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:51 PM November 28, 2021
Alan Campbell was the winner of both races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Alan Campbell was the winner of both races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

A much-reduced fleet still produced some excellent racing in the latest of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's events.

Illness and the first cold race of the winter were the main causes but the ones who did brave the elements had a challenging but good wind to play with.

Alan Campbell was only challenged by Roger Morse and Sheila Stowe in the first race as he went virtually unopposed in race number two, the crew of the double-hander declining to sail along with others who had found it was too cold to continue.

Angelo Hansen was third in both races.

Angelo Hansen was third in both races. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Angelo Hansen continued his impressive improvement to get two third places despite several capsizes although, unusually, he found he was unable to recover from one of them because his mast was caught on one of the course marks and had to be released by the safety boat crew.

He tied overall on the day with the double hander crewed by Millie Martin and Ewelina Hoffman who had a fourth and second.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

