Mud and high winds cause havoc at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
Alan Campbell proved the master of strong winds as he led the way in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest pursuit races.
He finished first and second at Stanborough Lake on a day when big gusts were interspersed with quiet interludes.
They came from all angles too which led to several capsizes and on several occasions, the fleet need to go backwards to go forwards.
One of those anguished souls was Sheila Stowe who on another day would have taken the top prize.
She led from the start to win the first pursuit race. However, she capsized while lying second in race two and her mast stuck in the mud so had to seek outside assistance to get going again.
There was another star performance put in by junior Alex Shelley who dealt incredibly well with the conditions to be runner up with a third and a second place.
David Lambert scored two fourths to get third place overall.
There was close racing in the junior Quba fleet too with Nick Evans and Reuban Zane tying for first place.