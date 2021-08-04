New victors and breakout junior stars shine at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
With the top three from the previous week's race all missing, it gave others the chance to shine at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.
The club's commodore, Charles Adams, took full advantage and his own words "rather hogged it to myself" with two wins to take the Burgee prize.
In the first race he steadily pulled away in the light wind and built up an unassailable lead, Mike Caddy leading the rest in followed by Tony Hale.
It was much closer in the second race. Adams had to use an increasing win to chase down a group of early leaders, sneaking inside Caddy at the last turn.
The wins also handed Adams the personal handicap prize but arguably one of the performances of the day came from very junior newcomers Angelo Hansen.
He was one of those tied for second place alongside the slightly more experienced junior Alex Shelley and Caddy.
Most Read
- 1 'Welwyn will no longer have the right to call itself a garden city' - warning over development plans for Broadwater Road
- 2 Hollywood heads to Hertfordshire with £700m Sunset Studios film and TV development plans announced
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers
- 5 Hollywood in Hertfordshire: 17 film stars and movie directors who have visited Welwyn Hatfield
- 6 Free gift card when you park in Welwyn Garden City this summer
- 7 8 filming locations of Netflix royal drama The Crown in Hertfordshire
- 8 Roll up! Roll up! Hatfield goes to the circus!
- 9 Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams eases into Olympic 400m semi-final
- 10 Lack of confidence in Welwyn Hatfield council following housing safety scandal