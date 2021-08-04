New victors and breakout junior stars shine at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Published: 11:00 AM August 4, 2021

Angelo Hansen, a junior sailor at WGC, produced a fine performance in the latest round of races. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

With the top three from the previous week's race all missing, it gave others the chance to shine at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

The club's commodore, Charles Adams, took full advantage and his own words "rather hogged it to myself" with two wins to take the Burgee prize.

In the first race he steadily pulled away in the light wind and built up an unassailable lead, Mike Caddy leading the rest in followed by Tony Hale.

It was much closer in the second race. Adams had to use an increasing win to chase down a group of early leaders, sneaking inside Caddy at the last turn.

The wins also handed Adams the personal handicap prize but arguably one of the performances of the day came from very junior newcomers Angelo Hansen.

He was one of those tied for second place alongside the slightly more experienced junior Alex Shelley and Caddy.