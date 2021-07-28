News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Juniors battle lightest of breezes but gain valuable experience at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM July 28, 2021   
Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club junior Oscar Hayward

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club junior Oscar Hayward enjoyed a good race using a Comet for the first time. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Hot and humid conditions with just the lightest of breezes kept things interesting at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest races.

In the first race the almost everyone caught up and some passed the slow fleet by the end of the first lap.

However, on of that number from the slow fleet, the irrepressible Annette Walter, managed to keep the faster boats at bay and brought her craft home in second place behind Alan Campbell.

Roger Morse had a battle of his own and was able to hold off Paul Lohr for third place.

The second race ended exactly the same way making Campbell the Burgee winner ahead of Walter as runner up and Morse in third.

Unsurprisingly, the juniors struggled in the testing conditions but they also gained a lot of experience.

And in the second race Oscar Hayward piloted a Comet for the first time, finishing in a very creditable sixth place.

