Summer pursuits produces close racing to the end on Stanborough Lake

The last two races of the Summer Pursuit Series at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club attracted a good number of helms amid perfect conditions.

Charles Adams leads Sheila Stowe at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The series was beautifully poised too with Annette Walter needing two wins to draw level with Alan Campbell.

She was away in the front group in both races and quickly pulled ahead of Sheila Stowe and Angelo Hansen.

Alan Campbell pull ahead of Roger Morse at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Campbell meanwhile was set off in pursuit some seven minutes behind her.

In the lively breezes Campbell worked his way through the fleet but each time failed to catch the leading boat and had to settle for two seconds.

Charles Adams chases Roger Morse at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Behind them Roger Morse just managed to catch Sheila Stowe in race one and Charles Adams in race two to secure two third places.