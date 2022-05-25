Stowe on the water rocks Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Sheila Stowe was the winner of both races. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Sheila Stowe was in unstoppable form as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their latest round of races.

The Stanborough Lakes-based club ran race number five and six of their spring and summer pursuits and Stowe romped to a comfortable victory in each of the two competitions.

Behind her though the fleet were not so settled.

Close racing between Alan Campbell and Roger Morse at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Alan Campbell beat Roger Morse to second in race one but the positions were reversed at the second attempt.

Charles Adams, the club's commodore, and Paul Lohr rounded out the top five.

Paul Lohr in action at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

For more information on the club that was established in 1973 and still race every Sunday, go to www.wgcsc.org.uk