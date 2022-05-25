News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Stowe on the water rocks Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:00 PM May 25, 2022
Sheila Stowe was the winner of both races.

Sheila Stowe was in unstoppable form as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their latest round of races.

The Stanborough Lakes-based club ran race number five and six of their spring and summer pursuits and Stowe romped to a comfortable victory in each of the two competitions.

Behind her though the fleet were not so settled.

Close racing between Alan Campbell and Roger Morse at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Alan Campbell beat Roger Morse to second in race one but the positions were reversed at the second attempt.

Charles Adams, the club's commodore, and Paul Lohr rounded out the top five.

Paul Lohr in action at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

For more information on the club that was established in 1973 and still race every Sunday, go to www.wgcsc.org.uk

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

