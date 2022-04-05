Reduced fleet at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club allows juniors to shine
Published: 4:15 PM April 5, 2022
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
A severely reduced field at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club were still able to produce some good racing in the lively conditions.
With many of the regulars missing, the juniors especially had a chance to shine.
Francis Hansen was first of the Quba fleet with Nina Ferguson second followed by Freddie Potter, who survived several capsizes and gave newly-qualified safety boat driver Vicky Evans some rescue practice.
After some very close racing in race one Charles Adams managed to beat Mike Caddy and he was able to pull clear from the start of race two to win again.
Hansen was third overall.