Gusty winds blow everyone off course bar Annette Walter at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM June 2, 2021   
Annette Walter in action for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Annette Walter survives a nasty gust of wind in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest races. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Blustery conditions dominated the racing at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club - with staying upright sometimes the key to victory.

There were plenty of interesting moments for the helms, with Charles Adams, commodore of the club, among those who saw his chances of a much-better result hindered by a capsize.

One person who had no such worries was Annette Walter who sailed serenely through to win both races, even having time to flash a smile at Val Newton, the club photographer.

Roger Morse and Dave Lambert were tied for second overall as was Adams, his second place in race one proving crucial in the overall standings.

Mike Caddy of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Mike Caddy of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club on the edge and about to gybe. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The personal handicap race was won by Mike Caddy with a win and a third place with a tie behind him between Walter and Adams

Junior Alex Shelley won the first race and came fourth.

