Christmas puds for winners at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Easter regatta

Published: 5:27 PM April 17, 2021

The belated Easter regatta at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club took place in the best conditions for many years.

A strong northerly wind blow straight down Stanborough Lake and as it was unimpeded by trees, it made for some great action.

For a time it seemed that Alan Campbell had run away with both races, finishing way out in front of everyone, but with the boat handicaps taken into account, it was the Annette Walter in the ‘slowest’ boat in the fleet that emerged as winner of both.

Annette Walter (left) was the overall winner of the Easter Regatta while Alan Campbell (centre) was first in the fast fleet. - Credit: WGC SAILING CLUB

Walter's prize was perversely, for an Easter event, a Christmas pudding, the club having a number that went unused when the Christmas regatta was cancelled.

A smaller shock was Charles Adams, commodore of the club, finishing tied with Campbell for second. The latter did have the consolation of taking the small cup as the winner of the fast-fleet.

Alex Sheppey was the winner of the personal handicap races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Easter regatta. - Credit: WGC SAILING CLUB

Alex Sheppey, although struggling in some of the stronger gusts, emerged as winner of the personal handicap races with Mike Caddy in second.