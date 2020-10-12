Advanced search

Perfect conditions heightens the joy of racing for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

PUBLISHED: 06:18 14 October 2020

Action from the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Picture: VAL NEWTON

Near perfect weather conditions provided tough but thoroughly enjoyable racing for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

A steady wind, fluffy white clouds and sun was ideal for all involved and also saw the first outing of the Commodore’s new sail, which had arrived the day after lockdown and remained in its wrapper until this weekend.

The two pursuit races unfolded in similar fashion with supernova sailors sweeping through the field to take the lead and battle it out in the front.

Alan Campbell moved well away in race one for a clear win and although it was much closer in race two, once again David Lambert had to settle for second place.

Charles Adams followed to record two third places.

There was a close-fought battle between Roger Morse and Mike Caddy in both races with the fourth prevailing to take fourth in race one.

However, a mistake in race two allowed Caddy to gain revenge.

