Nice day, shame about the lack of wind at Welwyn

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:45 PM August 25, 2022
Sheila Stowe leads Annette Walter but has to settle for third place.

Sheila Stowe leads Annette Walter but has to settle for third place. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Another hot day with blue sky and white fluffy clouds also had very little wind - not what the fleet at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club wanted to see.

To do well a lot of concentration was required to find the wind and make best use of the puffs when they came.

Almost inevitably this meant regular winners fought it out with Alan Campbell taking top spot overall with win in the two races.

Annette Walter sailing 'by the lee' makes good use of a puff of wind.

Annette Walter sailing 'by the lee' makes good use of a puff of wind. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

He got the better of Annette Walter who had to settle for second place.

A big effort from Tony Hale secured third place in race one.

A big effort from Tony Hale secured third place in race one. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Third was Sheila Stowe after a fourth and a third while Tony Hale was "over the moon" with a third place in race one.

Chris and Susie Hailey have the boat beautifully set up for light wind but fail to catch son Robin.

Chris and Susie Hailey have the boat beautifully set up for light wind but fail to catch son Robin. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

A family battle within these pursuit races saw late starters Chris and Susie Hailey in their double hander successfully hunt down their children in the first race.

However, in the second race although they managed to overtake son Toby, Robin kept ahead of them.

