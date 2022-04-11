News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hansen wins something as a kid at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:08 PM April 11, 2022
Angelo Hansen wins the Wee Auld Mug again.

Angelo Hansen wins the Wee Auld Mug again. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

The latest round of action at Welwyn Garden City saw another victory for Angelo Hansen in the personal handicap race.

Held at their Stanborough Lakes home, the burgee competition was close run.

Charles Adams battles with David Lambert in the Burgee.

Charles Adams battles with David Lambert in the Burgee. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

In good sailing conditions Dave Lambert was a comfortable winner in race one from Charles Adams who was struggling with his rudder and further hindered by having to do least two penalty turns.

However, in race two Adams benefitted from Lambert having to do the last lap in light winds.

Tony Hale recovering his capsized dinghy.

Tony Hale recovering his capsized dinghy. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Tony Hale claimed a third but in the next race capsized early on and retired.

Hansen meanwhile sailed serenely on, coming third overall after two third places, but his performances doing more than enough to lift the club's cherished Wee Auld Mug as winner in the personal handicap.

Lambert took second while Adams was third.

For more information on the club go to www.wgcsc.org.uk

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

