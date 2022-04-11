Hansen wins something as a kid at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

The latest round of action at Welwyn Garden City saw another victory for Angelo Hansen in the personal handicap race.

Held at their Stanborough Lakes home, the burgee competition was close run.

Charles Adams battles with David Lambert in the Burgee. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

In good sailing conditions Dave Lambert was a comfortable winner in race one from Charles Adams who was struggling with his rudder and further hindered by having to do least two penalty turns.

However, in race two Adams benefitted from Lambert having to do the last lap in light winds.

Tony Hale recovering his capsized dinghy. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Tony Hale claimed a third but in the next race capsized early on and retired.

Hansen meanwhile sailed serenely on, coming third overall after two third places, but his performances doing more than enough to lift the club's cherished Wee Auld Mug as winner in the personal handicap.

Lambert took second while Adams was third.

For more information on the club go to www.wgcsc.org.uk