Welwyn Garden City's handicap series begins with win for Annette Walter

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:45 AM August 20, 2021   
Racing gets underway in the first of the latest two races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Racing gets underway in the first of the latest two races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's handicap series got under way with the slow fleet enjoying themselves thoroughly.

In light winds club commodore Charles Adams edged into an early lead but although he had extended this considerably by the top mark, he was passed by most of the fleet down the windward side who each received a favourable puff.

Annette Walter and Sheila Stowe lead the fleet in race one at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Annette Walter and Sheila Stowe lead the fleet in race one at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Annette Walter and Sheila Stowe battled it out in front to ensure another win for the women in the club while Adams recovered to get third and Paul Lohr followed close on his transom.

The wind improved for the second race and Adams again led at the top of the lake but this time stayed ahead until, inevitably, Walter caught him so he had to settle for second.

Alex Shelley makes use of one of the gusts in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest races.

Alex Shelley makes use of one of the gusts in Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's latest races. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Alex Shelley was third.

It meant Walter was on top of the standings in the final results, with Adams second and Stowe third.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

