News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

An Easter extravaganza for the imperious Alan Campbell at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:30 PM April 19, 2022
Alan Campbell on his way to some impressive victories.

Alan Campbell on his way to some impressive victories. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

There was certainly no egg of the face of unstoppable Alan Campbell as he claimed the major prize at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

The Stanborough Lake-based club held their annual Easter Egg Cup competition with Campbell not only the winner of the fast fleet but also the event overall.

And on top of that he also carried off the prize for the personal handicap.

Alan Campbell was a multiple winners at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Alan Campbell was a multiple winners at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

There were Easter eggs to go with the trophies and while the winner was not to be denied, he was pushed all the way by fellow supernova sailor David Lambert who went home with the Easter egg he promised his family.

In the patchy wind conditions Annette Walter beat everyone in the first race but struggled in race two.

Charles Adams (right) and Annette Walter duel in race two of the Easter competition.

Charles Adams (right) and Annette Walter duel in race two of the Easter competition. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Although she followed Charles Adams over the finishing line, she did enough to beat him on handicap to claim the Slow Fleet Egg Cup.

Sailing
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

The new look main bar at The White Hart, Hatfield.

Community pub reopening its doors after £300K refit

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Picnic Social, a bar and street food venue will be hosting a welcome party, launching Scran & Tipple’s new burger bar.  

Food and Drink

Picnic Social brings London-style street food to WGC

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson with stars of CBBC's One Zoo Three, Tyler and Cam Whitnall, at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Herts Live News | Live

Boris Johnson visits Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon