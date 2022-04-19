An Easter extravaganza for the imperious Alan Campbell at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Alan Campbell on his way to some impressive victories. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

There was certainly no egg of the face of unstoppable Alan Campbell as he claimed the major prize at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

The Stanborough Lake-based club held their annual Easter Egg Cup competition with Campbell not only the winner of the fast fleet but also the event overall.

And on top of that he also carried off the prize for the personal handicap.

Alan Campbell was a multiple winners at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

There were Easter eggs to go with the trophies and while the winner was not to be denied, he was pushed all the way by fellow supernova sailor David Lambert who went home with the Easter egg he promised his family.

In the patchy wind conditions Annette Walter beat everyone in the first race but struggled in race two.

Charles Adams (right) and Annette Walter duel in race two of the Easter competition. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Although she followed Charles Adams over the finishing line, she did enough to beat him on handicap to claim the Slow Fleet Egg Cup.