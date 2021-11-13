Campbell proves a super sailor as wild winds play havoc with Commodore's Cup fleet
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
One of the jewels in the Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's crown took place amid wild and windy weather.
But Alan Campbell had them tamed as he won all three races to claim the Commodore’s Cup.
Pushing him to the finishing line each time was Annette Walter who was not helped by become entangled with one of the marks.
Further back in each race were Roger Morse (third, fifth and fifth), Mike Caddy (fifth, third fourth) and the commodore himeself, Charles Adams in fourth, fourth and third.
Those set of results helped him to third place overall in the regatta while Caddy claimed fourth having survived the most capsizes during the event.
Francis Hansen finished was the top junior, having completed two races in increasingly demanding conditions, but Alex Shelley and Nina Ferguson both succumbed to gear failure.
Nick Evans and Freddie Potter opted out after the first race while Millie Martin and Ewelina Hoffman in their big double-hander did well in the first race but struggled thereafter.
