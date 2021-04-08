Mum's the word as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club return to Stanborough
- Credit: WGC SAILING CLUB
Sailing finally returned to Stanborough Lakes with sailors of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club rewarded with perfect conditions.
Sun and wind, which improved as the morning went on, greeted the seven helms on Easter Sunday and Annette Walter, who became a mum just a few weeks ago, left baby with dad as she claimed the welcome back to sailing pursuit race with a win and a second place.
Roger Morse overtook all the boats ahead of him before the end of the first lap to win the first race and claimed second place overall with a fourth place in race two.
That was in a pursuit where the faster boats are meant to close on the slower boats in the last lap.
Tied for third place was Alex Shelley thanks to a fifth and a second while Charles Adams, commodore of the club, took a fourth then a third place.
Confusingly the Easter Egg Regatta takes place next week with Christmas puddings as prizes.
Most Read
- 1 Rogue landlord hit with record £90,000 fine for safety failings
- 2 Plans for 'largest film studio in the UK' revealed for Hertfordshire
- 3 From 'the worst zoo in the UK' to popular attraction: Looking back on Paradise Wildlife Park's 37 years
- 4 JD Wetherspoons lists building in town centre for sale
- 5 CCTV appeal launched over racist graffiti and criminal damage at building site
- 6 CCTV appeal after safe containing cash and watches stolen
- 7 Code Ninjas: Family launches club to teach kids how to code
- 8 Coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield plateau
- 9 Easter Bunny delivers hundreds of eggs and raises nearly £1,000 for charity
- 10 Eight vehicles seized after police operation to crack down on crime