Mum's the word as Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club return to Stanborough

Published: 5:45 PM April 8, 2021

New mum Annette Walter, of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club, in her Comet. - Credit: WGC SAILING CLUB

Sailing finally returned to Stanborough Lakes with sailors of Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club rewarded with perfect conditions.

Sun and wind, which improved as the morning went on, greeted the seven helms on Easter Sunday and Annette Walter, who became a mum just a few weeks ago, left baby with dad as she claimed the welcome back to sailing pursuit race with a win and a second place.

Roger Morse overtook all the boats ahead of him before the end of the first lap to win the first race and claimed second place overall with a fourth place in race two.

That was in a pursuit where the faster boats are meant to close on the slower boats in the last lap.

Tied for third place was Alex Shelley thanks to a fifth and a second while Charles Adams, commodore of the club, took a fourth then a third place.

Confusingly the Easter Egg Regatta takes place next week with Christmas puddings as prizes.