Shelley leads the Welwyn Garden City fleet into 2022
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
The first races of the new year at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club began with getting ice off the boats and ended with bright sunshine.
It also ended with Alex Shelley leading the fleet home in the first race, a big part in him landing the overall victory.
He was followed across the line by Roger Morse in second place with the club's commodore Charles Adams in third.
Mike Caddy was fourth ahead of Annette Walter whose race was severely hampered by getting stuck on the artificial reed bed.
She had far better fortunes as the wind improved for race two, claiming the victory ahead of Adams who scraped home two seconds ahead of Shelley.
Adams also took second overall while Morse and Walter tied for third.
Morse was the winner of the fast fleet competition though while Angelo Hansen was the first RS Quba.
