Tom Lewis leads the charge back to golf with eyes fixed on being ready for PGA Tour

Tom Lewis, seen at the Open Championship in 2019, was back playing at his hometwown Welwyn Garden City Golf Club after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tom Lewis was among the thousands of golfers across the country heading back to the course after the easing of the coronavirus lockdown measures – the first step to getting back to competitive action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louie Bloxham, Welwyn Garden City Golf Club's junior champion, was back on the course after the coronavirus lockdown. Louie Bloxham, Welwyn Garden City Golf Club's junior champion, was back on the course after the coronavirus lockdown.

The Welwyn Garden City and US PGA Tour star took to the course at his hometown club, part of a strong number delighted to be back playing.

Speaking to the Welwyn Garden City Golf Club Pro Shop Twitter account, the two-time European Tour winner said: “Hopefully [I’ll be back playing competitively] in the next four weeks. I’m hoping to be able to fly over to the US in the next couple of weeks and play in the first tournament back on the PGA Tour.”

That is scheduled to be the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, set to start on June 8, and Lewis believes his time off the course won’t set him back too much.

“I’ve been training a lot,” he said, “trying to lose as much weight as I could but keeping the strength.

“I’ve built a brick wall and I finished that but now I’m back playing golf.

“The short game is always the first thing that leaves you. I was looking at Shane Lowry’s Instagram and he’s normally got the best chip in the world but even he was struggling.

“That’s not abnormal, we’re all going to lose our feel and we’re going to three-putt a lot.

“Trying to get that feel back will be important but long game-wise it was all still there when I played [at WGC].

“Hopefully all goes well over the next few months.”

Another Welwyn star who is looking to follow in his footsteps is Louie Bloxham, the club’s junior champion, and he too was back on the course as soon as he could.

He said: “I’m very excited to back because I haven’t hit a ball in such a long time.

“I may not play well but I believe I can.”

The honour of hitting the first tee shot after the doors reopened on Wednesday was Phil Rogan while playing partner and fellow WGCGC member, John Ward, was overjoyed to be back.

He said: “It’s fantastic. How lovely to be out here again.”

The club are enjoying an almost full card every day and it is a picture that is repeated across the area.

Mill Green Golf Club were the first to announce they were reopening while Brookmans Park too have seen a steady stream of golfers heading back up the drive.

Speaking on Twitter, they were delighted at the opening day on Wednesday.

They said: “What a great day, 169 members played the course today, maintaining social distance throughout.

“The feedback has been superb, in particular about the condition of the course. Well done to all involved.”