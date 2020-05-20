Advanced search

Tom Lewis leads the charge back to golf with eyes fixed on being ready for PGA Tour

PUBLISHED: 06:25 21 May 2020

Tom Lewis, seen at the Open Championship in 2019, was back playing at his hometwown Welwyn Garden City Golf Club after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Tom Lewis, seen at the Open Championship in 2019, was back playing at his hometwown Welwyn Garden City Golf Club after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Tom Lewis was among the thousands of golfers across the country heading back to the course after the easing of the coronavirus lockdown measures – the first step to getting back to competitive action.

Louie Bloxham, Welwyn Garden City Golf Club's junior champion, was back on the course after the coronavirus lockdown.Louie Bloxham, Welwyn Garden City Golf Club's junior champion, was back on the course after the coronavirus lockdown.

The Welwyn Garden City and US PGA Tour star took to the course at his hometown club, part of a strong number delighted to be back playing.

Speaking to the Welwyn Garden City Golf Club Pro Shop Twitter account, the two-time European Tour winner said: “Hopefully [I’ll be back playing competitively] in the next four weeks. I’m hoping to be able to fly over to the US in the next couple of weeks and play in the first tournament back on the PGA Tour.”

That is scheduled to be the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, set to start on June 8, and Lewis believes his time off the course won’t set him back too much.

“I’ve been training a lot,” he said, “trying to lose as much weight as I could but keeping the strength.

“I’ve built a brick wall and I finished that but now I’m back playing golf.

“The short game is always the first thing that leaves you. I was looking at Shane Lowry’s Instagram and he’s normally got the best chip in the world but even he was struggling.

“That’s not abnormal, we’re all going to lose our feel and we’re going to three-putt a lot.

“Trying to get that feel back will be important but long game-wise it was all still there when I played [at WGC].

“Hopefully all goes well over the next few months.”

Another Welwyn star who is looking to follow in his footsteps is Louie Bloxham, the club’s junior champion, and he too was back on the course as soon as he could.

He said: “I’m very excited to back because I haven’t hit a ball in such a long time.

“I may not play well but I believe I can.”

The honour of hitting the first tee shot after the doors reopened on Wednesday was Phil Rogan while playing partner and fellow WGCGC member, John Ward, was overjoyed to be back.

He said: “It’s fantastic. How lovely to be out here again.”

The club are enjoying an almost full card every day and it is a picture that is repeated across the area.

Mill Green Golf Club were the first to announce they were reopening while Brookmans Park too have seen a steady stream of golfers heading back up the drive.

Speaking on Twitter, they were delighted at the opening day on Wednesday.

They said: “What a great day, 169 members played the course today, maintaining social distance throughout.

“The feedback has been superb, in particular about the condition of the course. Well done to all involved.”

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating 'acts of kindness' during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

