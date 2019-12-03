Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City's Buster Martin ascends into British climbing history

PUBLISHED: 18:23 05 December 2019

Welwyn Garden City's Buster Martin has become only the second Briton to climb at one of the world's highest grades. Picture: ELIS REES

Welwyn Garden City's Buster Martin has become only the second Briton to climb at one of the world's highest grades. Picture: ELIS REES

Archant

Welwyn Garden City climber Buster Martin has become only the second Briton to climb at one of the world's highest grades.

Welwyn Garden City's Buster Martin has become only the second Briton to climb at one of the world's highest grades. Picture: ELIS REESWelwyn Garden City's Buster Martin has become only the second Briton to climb at one of the world's highest grades. Picture: ELIS REES

The 23-year old achieved the milestone with an ascent of a "stupidly steep" 60-degree overhanging rock in Catalonia, Spain.

Martin's climb of First Ley in Margalef was rated 9A+, almost the toughest grade of climb, and it has been 12 years since the only other British climber completed the grade.

He said: "I always wanted to find out what it took to do it. It's 12 years of passion, obsession and big dreams realised.

"It wasn't so much about the grade as about seeing if I could get anywhere near doing what those guys I loved reading about when I started out were up to."

Welwyn Garden City's Buster Martin has become only the second Briton to climb at one of the world's highest grades. Picture: HENRY KINMANWelwyn Garden City's Buster Martin has become only the second Briton to climb at one of the world's highest grades. Picture: HENRY KINMAN

His passion for climbing was fired at his eighth birthday party at the University of Hertfordshire climbing wall and he took up the sport aged 11.

He has since become part of the GB junior climbing team, taking part in many European events and two world championships.

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

How to get Michael Bublé tickets for Hatfield House concert

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 26, 2020, go on general sale on Friday, December 6.

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Sky to develop major new film and TV studio in Hertfordshire

An artist's impression of the planned new Sky Studios Elstree in Borehamwood. Picture: Sky.

Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City’s Buster Martin ascends into British climbing history

Welwyn Garden City's Buster Martin has become only the second Briton to climb at one of the world's highest grades. Picture: ELIS REES

Third national medal in four years for young Brookmans Park judo star Oliver Almond

Oliver Almond (second from right) won the bronze medal at the 2019 British National Judo Championship.

South Mimms arrests in wake of Harpenden Range Rover theft spate

Two men were arrested last night in South Mimms in connection with the theft of eight Range Rovers which have been stolen in the Harpenden area. Picture: Archant

Major train disruption after electric wire damage

Customers are warned to expect delays until 2pm this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Have you seen this jewellery stolen from Welwyn?

Police have released images of jewellery stolen in a burglary in Welwyn. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists