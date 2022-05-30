Two more for Welwyn Garden City as Babaie and Franklin extend stay

Cyrus Babaie has agreed to stay at Welwyn Garden City for another season. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

New Welwyn Garden City boss Max Mitchell has strengthened his squad further by retaining the services of two more of the club's young talents.

Cyrus Babaie and Lewis Franklin will line-up for the Southern League Division One Central side once again through the 2022-2023 season after establishing themselves last time out.

Babaie, a 22-year-old forward, played 34 times for the Citizens and scored five goals.

He is a product of the club's U23 side having started his career with Hoddesdon Town.

Lewis Franklin will continue his impressive development at Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: HYWEL RHYS-WILLIAMS

Franklin meanwhile arrived at Herns Lane from Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Baldock Town in December and showed huge promise on his move up the non-league pyramid.

The pair follow Charlie Crowley and Ryan Doherty in signing new deals with the club,