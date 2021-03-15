Third time lucky hopes as Welwyn Petit Tour cancelled for second successive year
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
A festival of cycling destined for Welwyn Garden City has been postponed for a second year.
Welwyn Wheelers were among those hoping to put on the Welwyn Petit Tour, a series of town-centre races as a celebration of WGC's 100 years.
The original dates last year were a casualty of the pandemic and although it had been hoped to run the event in July, the threat of a late cancellation still looms over the event.
They are hopeful of better luck in 2022 though.
Speaking on Twitter, the cycling club said: "Sadly, the decision has been made to not run the #WelwynPetitTour in 2021. With so much work involved in putting on the event, the possibility of late cancellation in July is still very much in the balance.
"The great news is that the WGC Sports Foundation has agreed to continue its support in 2022.
"The festival is likely to be scheduled for the end of June or early July before schools break up for the summer."
Welwyn also hope they can still run their traditional Hilly 50km Time Trial on Good Friday.
They said: "We are still planning to go ahead but there will be multiple changes compared to a normal year so please watch out for further announcements."
Those wishing to enter should go to https://cyclingtimetrials.org.uk/race-details/21693