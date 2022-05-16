Relief for Welwyn Garden City as ground grading confirms Southern League spot

Welwyn Garden City have had their status as a Southern League club confirmed after the FA passed their ground grading.

The Citizens had been given a month to sort out two minor problems that had meant they were excluded from the Division One Central play-offs despite finishing fifth and in the final qualifying place.

But just 14 days after North Leigh, the side who took their spot, had confirmed promotion to the next level by beating Ware in the play-off final, Welwyn announced that their Herns Lane home had been given the thumbs up.

The club, who had asked for the grading date to be move forward as they were confident the works were done as required, said: "We have been formally advised that we have passed our level D ground grading to compete in step four football next season.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped us get the relevant work completed."

Welwyn's end of season awards saw goalkeepers to the fore.

Adam O'Neill won the young player of the year while Charlie Crowley was named players' player.

Ryan Doherty meanwhile took the management award and the fans' prize.

For the club's U23 team, midfielder Carter Hudson-Doncaster was the young player winner while central defender Ashley Rex was the manager’s top choice.

Taysu Hussein, who plays either in midfield or upfront, was player’s player.

Jesse Walklin is leaving Welwyn Garden City after three seasons. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The club committee meanwhile handed their award to club skipper Jesse Walklin who is leaving Herns Lane after three seasons.

He is going to live and work in the United States.