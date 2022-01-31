Spirited Welwyn beaten by Garden City rivals Letchworth

Welwyn Garden City suffered a frustrating 4-3 loss to close rivals Letchworth Garden City 2s in a battling display on the road.

Despite COVID and injuries leaving Welwyn with just 11 players available, they took an early lead when Nate Last picked out David Allmand-Smith from the wing, with the latter finding the net.

The home side turned the game around though, first scoring from a short corner and then netting twice with Welwyn a man down after Pete Mullens suffered a bloody nose from a dangerous but unpunished follow through.

The visitors refused to be beaten, and with Mullens back on they drew level through a delightful solo goal from Allmand-Smith and a Last volley.

It wasn’t to be for Welwyn however, with Letchworth finding a late winner a rebounded effort was tucked home from close range.

Despite the result, Welwyn will be delighted with the fight and character on display, something they will be hoping to carry into this weekend’s clash with rivals Stevenage.