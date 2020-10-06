Welwyn Garden City brought back down to earth after impressive opening day win

James Lutrario starred in defence for Welwyn Garden City against Royston. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s hopes of adding to their impressive opening day win the East Hockey League were dashed after a 2-0 loss at home to Royston.

And they were up against it from early on in the Division Three South West contest.

Solid defending from Pete Mullens and James Lutrario kept Royston at bay until the 15th minute although that spurred WGC into creating chances of their own.

David Allmand-Smith linked with Lee Tickner to get in on goal, only for the chance go begging, and neither side were able to profit from other attacks before half-time.

And the second period was a mirror image of the first.

Dan Klinger made some fine saves before Royston added a second and from there Welwyn fought back and began to press harder.

Crayton Napoleon and Mark Skilbeck put Bryn Evans in for one chance, saved by the keeper, in what was typical of a frustrating end for the hosts.