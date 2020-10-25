Tough loss for Welwyn as they push league leaders Letchworth all the way

Dave Allmand-Smith got the only goal for WGC. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

There was honour in defeat as Welwyn Garden City went down 2-1 at home to Letchworth.

The visitors travelled to the Hertfordshire Sports Village top of East Hockey League Division Three South West and got off to the perfect start with an early goal.

And they continued to play a high press but with Benedict O’Boyle leading the way, the defence stayed solid and soaked up the pressure.

It allowed for good counter attacks and they brought the equaliser.

After robbing the defence, a through ball to the rapid Ollie Rowe opened up space for David Allmand-Smith and he blasted the ball into the corner of the goal from the top of the area.

Letchworth were able to get another though before half-time, a penalty flick giving no chance to Dan Klinger, and despite a tight contest after the break and chances at both ends, Allmand-Smith and Bryn Evans going closest for WGC, that wrapped up the scoring.