Advanced search

Tough loss for Welwyn as they push league leaders Letchworth all the way

PUBLISHED: 12:48 26 October 2020

Dave Allmand-Smith got the only goal for WGC. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Dave Allmand-Smith got the only goal for WGC. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

There was honour in defeat as Welwyn Garden City went down 2-1 at home to Letchworth.

The visitors travelled to the Hertfordshire Sports Village top of East Hockey League Division Three South West and got off to the perfect start with an early goal.

And they continued to play a high press but with Benedict O’Boyle leading the way, the defence stayed solid and soaked up the pressure.

It allowed for good counter attacks and they brought the equaliser.

After robbing the defence, a through ball to the rapid Ollie Rowe opened up space for David Allmand-Smith and he blasted the ball into the corner of the goal from the top of the area.

Letchworth were able to get another though before half-time, a penalty flick giving no chance to Dan Klinger, and despite a tight contest after the break and chances at both ends, Allmand-Smith and Bryn Evans going closest for WGC, that wrapped up the scoring.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Tough loss for Welwyn as they push league leaders Letchworth all the way

Dave Allmand-Smith got the only goal for WGC. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Four-star Potters Bar Town put their foot on the gas to claim big win at Merstham

Nana Kyei scored from the penalty spot in Potters Bar Towns 4-1 win at Merstham. Picture: DANNY LOO

Staff at Hatfield New Look ‘completely devastated’ by news store will close

New Look, Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn woman in daily running challenge to raise money for Macmillan as friend battles cancer

Despite running every day Kim has managed to get a new best 5km time. Picture: Supplied

Climate change to be at heart of Herts County Council decision-making

David Williams, the leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.