Battle for the title and promotion heating up as Welwyn lose to Harpenden

The promotion race in East Hockey League Division Two South West took another swing as top of the table Welwyn Garden City fell to defeat at home to third-placed Harpenden.

It ended 2-1 to the visitors who jump to the top of the pile, two points ahead of Hertford, who drew 4-4 with Letchworth, and WGC who drop to third.

Harpenden started well and soon turned possession into goals, the first just having enough pace on it to creep across the line despite skipper Dan Klinger getting a good chunk of the ball.





Pete Mullens almost levelled when a shot pinged back off the upright and early in the second half, Harpenden made it two from a penalty corner.

A change in tactics brought a change in impetus and gave Welwyn a route back into the game, a penalty corner inside the final 20 minutes planted unceremoniously off the underside of the crossbar and in from Bryn Evans.

There was to be no famous comeback though and WGC will look to respond in another tough fixture on Saturday, away to fourth-placed Letchworth.