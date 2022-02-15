News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Injuries and unavailability hamper Welwyn Garden City on trip to Bedford

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:30 PM February 15, 2022
Dan Klinger's Welwyn Garden City side lost away to Bedford in the East Hockey League.

A depleted Welwyn Garden City side put up a brave display but fell to a fourth straight defeat in East Hockey League Division Two South West.

With availability issues throughout the club, the men's first-team travelled to Bedford with no substitutes and with injuries mounting up, they returned on the end of a 3-1 defeat.

A solid defensive shape looked to profit on the counter from the intelligent movement of Nate Last up front and the runs on both wings by Callum Burr and debutant Paul Marchant.

And they did take the lead, a penalty corner being fired home by Burr.

However, a deflection beat Dan Klinger in the WGC goal before half-time and while they were reshuffling following a hamstring injury in the second half, Bedford added a second.

The game was rounded off when a Bedford player came rushing from deep into the top of the Welwyn D unmarked, and he guided it over the leg of Klinger and into the bottom corner.

With no game on Saturday, Welwyn get back to action on February 26 when they host Broxbourne.

