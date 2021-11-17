Welwyn still out of their groove as Hertford hit them for six

Welwyn Garden City's poor form since a mid-season break continued as they fell to a heavy defeat at home to Hertford.

The Hertfordshire Sports Village-based hockey club had gone five games unbeaten before the one-week break but since returning they had lost one and drawn one before the visit of their red-hot near neighbours.

It started so well though when Dave Allmand-Smith won a short corner that was deflected into the goal by Callum Burr.

But from edging the first 20minutes, things went downhill as Hertford bagged three quick goals to lead 3-1 at half-time.

The start of the second half saw Bryn Evans push one wide while Allmand-Smith had another cleared off the line.

But they had a blow when Pete Mullens was forced off injured, leaving depleted WGC down to 10-men, and crucially the next goal went to Hertford.

From there they scored another two and could have made the margin of victory even bigger, had it not been for some good saves from Dan Klinger in the home goal.