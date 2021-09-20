News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Garden City start new season with win at Blueharts

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:17 PM September 20, 2021   
James Fowler laid on the winning goal as Welwyn Garden City Blueharts on day one of the 2021-2022 season.

Welwyn Garden City Hockey Club's centenary season got off to the perfect start with the men claiming a win on the road at Blueharts.

A restructure of the pyramid throughout the country placed the squad in a competitive Division Two South West but a 2-1 win will give plenty of confidence going forward.

They were missing five regulars but handed Nate Last a debut and started dangerously on the break.

They fell behind though after a penalty corner found the bottom corner but Welwyn were not deterred and through youngsters Will and George Reilly in the middle of the pitch they caused the opposition problems.

It remained 1-0 until half-time and the second period began with penalty corners that the Blueharts keeper did well to repel.

He was finally beaten though when Last bagged a debut goal from a James Fowler pass and the winner came after a decisive break down the right.

Will Reilly drove into the D with purpose and unleashed a fierce strike into the right-hand side of the goal that the keeper found too hot to handle.

