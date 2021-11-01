Welwyn suffer first defeat of the season in lacklustre loss to Bedford
The first blank weekend of the season proved nothing but a hinderance for Welwyn Garden City as their unbeaten start came to an end on its resumption.
Before the fixture-less Saturday of the campaign, WGC were fast and fluent and recorded three wins and two draws from their opening five games in the East Hockey League.
But all that was missing in a lacklustre 2-0 defeat against Bedford.
Bedford were happy to sit back, leaving Welwyn front-man Dave Allmand-Smith isolated, and they took the lead on the counter after winning a penalty corner.
Welwyn did try and raise their game and most of their fluid inter-play came from James Fowler, Mark Skilbeck and George and Will Reilly.
They also won several penalty corners themselves but these were repelled and the second half was a continuation of the first, with Welwyn struggling to find their rhythm.
Bryn Evans did have one cleared off the line but another penalty corner from Bedford brought the second, drilled into the bottom corner.
In the end they were worthy winners, Dan Klinger needing to make some good saves to prevent further goals, and Welwyn will look to bounce back when they go to basement side Broxbourne on Saturday.